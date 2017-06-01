Mercer Island, Sound Transit reach tentative settlement on I-90 express lane closures

Interstate 90 floating bridge. (Credit: KING)

The Mercer Island City Council and Sound Transit have reached a tentative settlement in their dispute over shutting down the Interstate 90 express lanes, four days before the lanes are scheduled to close permanently to make way for light rail.

The council said it approved the settlement following a six-and-a-half hour executive session Wednesday night. Details were expected to be released later Thursday.

Because of the deal, a scheduled hearing in King County Superior Court Thursday was canceled. The city was seeking a preliminary injunction preventing WSDOT from closing the express lanes and Sound Transit from beginning light rail construction.

The express lanes will close for good on Sunday. HOV lanes are being added to the east and west spans.

© 2017 KING-TV