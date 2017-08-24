Lynnwood light rail extension overdue, $500M over budget

A Sound Transit light rail train. (Photo: KING 5 News)

Sound Transit’s light rail extension to Lynnwood is $500 million over budget and six months behind schedule, the agency announced Thursday.

Sound Transit blamed the cost increase on changes requested by the community and the red-hot real estate market that’s making construction crews more expensive.

The agency also said it may take longer to get federal funding under the Trump Administration.

The 8.5-mile Lynnwood Link extension will build four new light rail stations between Northgate and Lynnwood. The project is in the final design phase and is scheduled to begin construction in early 2018.

With delays, the stations won’t open until mid-2024.

© 2017 KING-TV