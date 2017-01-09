KING
Icy roads in South Puget Sound Monday

KING 6:57 AM. PST January 09, 2017

Western Washington drivers woke up Monday to some extremely icy roads, particularly in the South Puget Sound area, leading to multiple school delays. Check your school here.

KING 5 traffic reporter Stephen Kilbreath reports some of the worst spots are State Route 18, Maple Valley Highway, Military Road in Federal Way, and State Route 101 between Shelton and Olympia. KING 5 viewers on Facebook reported problems in Black Diamond, Puyallup and Enumclaw.

Be sure to slow down and leave extra following distance. And remember that elevated roads such as bridges, overpasses, and freeway ramps tend to be more slick.

