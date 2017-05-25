I-90 express lanes close for good June 4

The I-90 floating bridge. (Credit: KING)

The new Interstate 90 HOV lanes over Lake Washington will open June 4 and the express lanes will close for good to make room for light rail, WSDOT announced Thursday.

Before the change, final testing of the Mount Baker and Mercer Island tunnel operations systems will require two overnight closures next week.

9 p.m. Friday, June 2, to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3 - Eastbound I-90 will be reduced to a single lane near Rainier Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be rerouted to the express lanes.

9 p.m. Saturday, June 3, to 9 a.m. Sunday, June 4 - Westbound I-90 will be reduced to a single lane near Bellevue Way. Westbound traffic will be rerouted to the express lanes.

There are three big events happening the first day of the new configuration on June 4.

• Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at Seattle Center, 6 a.m.

• Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Safeco Field, 1:10 p.m.

• Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo at CenturyLink Field, 7 p.m.

The first weekday commute will be June 5. Drivers are encouraged to leave a little earlier for awhile as they get used to the new traffic patterns.

“We expect it will take several months for new traffic patterns to emerge on I-90," WSDOT Traffic Engineer Mike Swires said in a statement.

