KING
Close
Live Video Sec. of State Tillerson statement
Weather Alert Freeze Warning
Close

I-5 wrong-way driver plows through roadblock, hits two cars

Brian Price and Travis Pittman , KING 6:20 AM. PDT October 04, 2017

A driver who went the wrong way on Interstate 5 for more than 20 miles in Mount Vernon ran through a roadblock and crashed into two other vehicles Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol said multiple 911 calls came in around 4 a.m. reporting the driver heading south in the northbound lanes.

Troopers set up a roadblock near milepost 226 in Mount Vernon. WSP says the driver went through the roadblock, crashing into a Subaru and semi-truck stopped at the scene. Trooper Heather Axtman said the vehicles were stopped by troopers to prevent them from getting hit by the wrong-way driver.

None of the drivers were injured in the collision. Troopers took the wrong-way driver into custody for suspicion of DUI.

All lanes reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories