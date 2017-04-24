I-405 peak-use shoulder lane opens in Snohomish County

A green arrow like this will indicate if the new I-405 peak-use shoulder lane is open to traffic. (Credit: WSDOT) (Photo: unknown)

Northbound Interstate 405 drivers in Snohomish County will be able to drive on the shoulder during peak hours between State Route 527 and Interstate 5 starting Monday.

During the weekday afternoon commute, both general purpose vehicles and buses can use the right shoulder through the 1.8-mile stretch, making it three general purpose lanes and one express toll lane.

A lighted sign with a green arrow will let drivers know if the shoulder is OK to use. A red X means it's closed to traffic.

The hope is the new access will help relieve bottlenecks at the SR 522 and SR 527 interchanges by not forcing drivers to get into and out of the regular I-405 lanes.

