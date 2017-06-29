Highway at Artist Point reopens from snow closure

Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation

Washington State Department of Transportation officials cleared more than 70 feet of snow from Highway 542, officially opening the roadway for the summer.



Crews worked in rain, wind, snow and fog to clear more than 2.5 miles at Artist Point, the DOT said in a statement.



"The team out there completed quite the feat," a spokesperson said.



Check out a video of all the work:

© 2017 KING-TV