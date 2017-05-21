Ferries down in Bremerton, Vashon

Due to necessary engine repairs, one of the two ferries between Seattle and Bremerton is out of service for the day, and the two ferry schedule is in effect between Fauntleroy, Vashon, and Southworth.

Between Seattle and Bremerton, the next two departures from Seattle are at 5:35 and 7:55 p.m. The next two departures from Bremerton are at 4:20 and 6:45 p.m.

Passengers can take alternate routes between Seattle and Bainbridge or Edmonds and Kingston.

Between Fauntleroy, Vashon, and Southworth, the next departures from Fauntleroy are at 4:30, 5:20, 6:00, 7:40, 9:00, and 10:20 p.m. The next departures from Southworth are at 4:30, 5:10, 6:10, 6:50, and 8:25 p.m. You can view the full emergency two-boat schedule here.

Passengers can take an alternate route between Point Defiance and Tahlequah.

