Fatal crash blocks left lane of NB I-5 north of Burlington

A fatal crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Bow Hill Road just north of Burlington blocked all lanes Friday evening.

There is a four-mile back-up, according to Washington State Patrol.

The right lane opened to traffic at 6:35 p.m. The left lane and ramp from Bow Hill Rd to I-5 will remain closed while WSP investigate.

A car driving southbound on I-5 had crossed the grass median and collided with a box truck that was driving northbound, according to Washington State Patrol.

The driver that was in the southbound vehicle died, WSP said.

It is not known why the vehicle crossed the median.

Drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes.

