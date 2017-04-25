(Photo: Trooper Rick Johnson, WSP)

Overnight drivers trying to get through Seattle may want to consider an alternate route starting Wednesday night as Seattle City Light and WSDOT crews make emergency to a damaged power line.

The repairs will cause intermittent rolling slowdowns on both directions of I-5 between 11:59 p.m. and 4 a.m. between State Route 522 and State Route 104 in Seattle. The rolling slowdowns are necessary for crews to pull new power lines above the interstate according to WSDOT.

Last Saturday , a car crashed into and toppled a utility pole on N. 125th St in the Bitter Lake neighborhood causing the large power line to drag onto the interstate.

Repair crews hope to have the work completed by Friday.

