Crews working on I-90 will mean closures this week

The Washington state Department of Transportation says starting Wednesday through Friday, there will be single-lane closures in both directions just east of Snoqualmie Pass.
Those closures will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Interstate 90 will also shut down at night.
The westbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. near the Stampede Pass interchange. Eastbound lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. near the Gold Creek area.
Check Pass Reports | Traffic Flow Maps | Traffic Cams
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs