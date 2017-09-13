Colman Dock's Yesler Way exit reduced to 1 lane next week

Yesler Way at Colman Dock. Photo: SDOT / Screenshot.

The Yesler Way exit at the south end of Colman Dock will be reduced down to one exit lane next week.

The closure will start Monday at 6 a.m. and run through Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

The second exit lane will be restored by Thursday, Sept. 21.

Drivers could see delays exiting the dock during this time. This lane reduction is needed to make room for adjacent State Route 99 Tunnel Project underground utility work.

