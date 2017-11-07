Chinook, Cayuse Passes close for winter

The view from Chinook Pass in May 2017. Photo: WSDOT.

Chinook and Cayuse Passes in Mount Rainier National Park have closed for the season due to avalanche danger, poor road conditions, and snowfall in the forecast.

Chinook Pass, which is on State Route 410, and Cayuse Pass, which is on State Route 123, typically close in mid-November.

Cayuse Pass is closed between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Stevens Canyon Road. Chinook Pass is closed between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Morse Creek.

Crews will aim to reopen the passes by Memorial Day weekend, but will reassess conditions in the spring.

Last year Chinook and Cayuse Passes closed on November 23.

