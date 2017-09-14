KING
Bremerton Fast Ferry cancels Friday morning sailings

KING 10:43 PM. PDT September 14, 2017

The Bremerton-Seattle Fast Ferry’s Friday morning sailings have been cancelled as the vessel remains out of service for repairs.

 The ferry cancelled its Thursday afternoon sailings after a recently installed sea strainer failed and caused electronics in the propulsion-controlled system to malfunction.

Monthly passholders can get a ticket for Washington State Ferries in Seattle from a Kitsap Marine Services Ambassador.

The ambassador will be outside Colman Dock on the upper level next to the Marion Street Walkway.

