Bremerton Fast Ferry cancels Friday morning sailings

The Bremerton-Seattle Fast Ferry’s Friday morning sailings have been cancelled as the vessel remains out of service for repairs.

The ferry cancelled its Thursday afternoon sailings after a recently installed sea strainer failed and caused electronics in the propulsion-controlled system to malfunction.

Monthly passholders can get a ticket for Washington State Ferries in Seattle from a Kitsap Marine Services Ambassador.

The ambassador will be outside Colman Dock on the upper level next to the Marion Street Walkway.

© 2017 KING-TV