Bertha takes Christmas break 1/2 mile from the end

The State Route 99 tunnel under Seattle, Dec. 21, 2016. (Credit: WSDOT) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

SEATTLE -- Even Bertha gets a Christmas break.

WSDOT announced the tunnel boring machine beneath Seattle will be idled for the holiday so workers can take some time off and so scheduled maintenance can be performed.

Bertha is now sitting 160 feet below Third Avenue, between Blanchard and Bell streets.

After being shut down for more than two years for repairs, Bertha has been digging consistently for the past 12 months, traveling more than a mile during that time. She is now 2,500 feet from the pit near Seattle Center where the tunnel will end.

WSDOT's latest estimate is the tunnel will open to traffic in early 2019.



