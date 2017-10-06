Alaskan Way Viaduct closed this weekend for inspection

Seattle's Alaskan Way Viaduct. (Photo: KING) (Photo: Wyatt, Susan)

A heads up for Seattle drivers: The Alaskan Way Viaduct will be closed all weekend for its biannual inspection, so drivers and weekend commuters should seek alternative routes.

If you're making any plans in the city or to escape it, there are a few big events and roadwork headaches to also consider before hitting the road.

SR 99

Both directions of SR 99 will be closed between South Spokane Street and the north end of the Battery Street tunnel for a twice-yearly bridge inspection.

Northbound SR 99 will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9

Southbound SR 99 will also be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8

Huskies vs. Cal

The Huskies will be playing Cal at Husky Stadium on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. so expect delays in and around the U-District.

BrickCon

The LEGO convention and exhibition will be held this year at the Washington Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. Expect delays on I-5, I-90 and SR 520.

Fright Fest

The annual Fright Fest will be taking place in Federal Way (Wild Waves) this Sunday. Drivers heading south should expect delays on I-5 (near Federal Way) and SR 161.

SR 106

Trees are down on SR 106, both directions at milepost 12 near Twanoh State Park. All lanes are blocked until further notice.

SR 202

Uniformed Police Officers will intermittently stop drivers both directions of SR 202 traffic for the Fall City Half Marathon/10K event at and between 324th Ave SE and the access to Chief Kanim Middle School on Saturday, October 6th, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. until Noon.

SR 432

Beginning at 6 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. all lanes of the eastbound Cowlitz River Bridge (State Route 432), officially known as the Harry E. Morgan Bridge, will be closed for deck repair work. Drivers should follow a signed detour to cross the Cowlitz River via Allen Street.

SR 302

There is road work on SR 302 northbound at milepost 3.46 near Victor Rd beginning at 12:55 pm on October 6, 2017 until about 4:00 pm.

