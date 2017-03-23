Report: Light rail needs $225 million more to cross I-90 bridge

Sound Transit Link light rail. (Photo: KING 5 News)

SEATTLE -- Sound Transit will reportedly need to spend an additional $225 million to get light rail over the Interstate 90 floating bridge.

The Seattle Times reports the money is already available thanks to a contingency fund that's in place. Sound Transit's board is expected to approve the increase Thursday.

That would leave $147 million in reserves, assuming nothing else goes over budget.

The Times reports the increased cost comes with trying to make this the first light rail line in the world to be placed on a floating bridge. The bridge deck moves as Lake Washington's water level rises and falls. The deck must be kept buoyant with the added weight of tracks, ties, and the 600,000-pound trains which will be running along what are now the express lanes.

The express lanes will be replaced by HOV lanes on the two main east-west sections of the bridge.

The East Link extension is slated to open in 2023.





