12-ton steel beam falls off semi in Bellevue

Travis Pittman , KING 10:43 AM. PDT September 18, 2017

A 12-ton steel beam fell off a semi truck on Interstate 90 in Bellevue Monday, doing significant damage to the shoulder.

It happened in the westbound lanes just before the Interstate 405 interchange.

No injuries were reported.

