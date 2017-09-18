12-ton steel beam falls off semi in Bellevue

A 24,000-pound steel I-beam fell off a semi on I-90 near Bellevue, Wash., Sept. 18, 2017. (Credit: Washington State Patrol) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

A 12-ton steel beam fell off a semi truck on Interstate 90 in Bellevue Monday, doing significant damage to the shoulder.

It happened in the westbound lanes just before the Interstate 405 interchange.

No injuries were reported.

24k LB steel beam fell off semi onto right shoulder. Right lane blocked while Troopers and Tow attempt to clear this pic.twitter.com/7diqEauxa9 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 18, 2017

