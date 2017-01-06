Teen killed trying to cross I-5 in Lewis County

A WSDOT camera shows the backup southbound on I-5 in Lewis County (Photo: KING)

CHEHALIS, Wash. – Multiple accidents, including a fatal crash, have caused a large backup on Interstate 5 in Lewis County.

The first accident involved a 15-year old girl who was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross I-5 at milepost 81 in Chehalis. The girl was crossing the busy interstate to meet up with friends, according to Trooper Will Finn with the Washington State Patrol.

In that same area, Finn says a semi collided with a car in the northbound lanes. Troopers arrested the semi driver on suspicion of impairment.

Both directions of the interstate remain closed while the investigation continues.

