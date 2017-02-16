Submerged vehicle creates huge backup on SR 167 in Kent

Police respond to a submerged vehicle along SR 167 in Kent, Wash., Feb. 16, 2017. (Credit: WSDOT)

KENT, Wash. -- Reports of a submerged vehicle in Kent Thursday morning led to a 10-mile backup on northbound State Route 167.

Drive Times | Download Seattle Traffic App | Traffic cams

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near S. 212th Street.

Firefighters and a dive team were brought in. Renton Fire says the driver is OK.

Drivers were advised to find alternate routes.

UPDATE: Seeing about a 10-mile backup from this collision. If you're traveling up north use alternate routes! NB I-5, NB SR 161, etc. pic.twitter.com/5Fl38lNk2w — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 KING