Submerged vehicle creates huge backup on SR 167 in Kent

KENT, Wash. -- Reports of a submerged vehicle in Kent Thursday morning led to a 10-mile backup on northbound State Route 167.
Drive Times | Download Seattle Traffic App | Traffic cams
It happened around 6:30 a.m. near S. 212th Street.
Firefighters and a dive team were brought in. Renton Fire says the driver is OK.
Drivers were advised to find alternate routes.
UPDATE: Seeing about a 10-mile backup from this collision. If you're traveling up north use alternate routes! NB I-5, NB SR 161, etc. pic.twitter.com/5Fl38lNk2w— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 16, 2017
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs