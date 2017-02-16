KING
Submerged vehicle creates huge backup on SR 167 in Kent

Travis Pittman , KING 7:18 AM. PST February 16, 2017

KENT, Wash. -- Reports of a submerged vehicle in Kent Thursday morning led to a 10-mile backup on northbound State Route 167.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near S. 212th Street.

Firefighters and a dive team were brought in. Renton Fire says the driver is OK.

Drivers were advised to find alternate routes.

