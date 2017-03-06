Snoqualmie Pass closed both directions

I-90 closed near Snoqualmie Pass Monday night. Photo: Carol Hunt.

SEATTLE - Interstate 90 is closed both directions at Snoqualmie Pass due to multiple collisions and spin outs.

Westbound I-90 closed about 8:30 p.m. at milepost 70 in Easton.

Eastbound I-90 closed about 6:30 p.m. at milepost 47 near Denny Creek.

There is no ETA for reopening.

Traffic cameras | Pass reports | Traffic Alerts

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes. Stevens Pass is open both directions with traction tires advised. Oversize vehicles are prohibited.

White Pass is also open with traction tires required on all vehicles and chains required on vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversize vehicles are prohibited.

Copyright 2017 KING