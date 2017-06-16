Semi rollover leaking fuel, blocking NB I-5 lanes in Tacoma

A semi rollover crash is blocking all northbound lanes of I-5 in Tacoma. No injuries have been reported.

All north I5 lanes blocked @ 38th. Rollover semi leaking fuel. Traffic diverted to 38th Street exit to I705. Expect delays for commute! — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) June 16, 2017

Semi hit construction zone Jersey barriers & plastic attenuator. pic.twitter.com/dYXehwCI6F — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) June 16, 2017

Washington State Patrol estimates more than 50 gallons of fuel are leaking from the semi across the interstate. The Department of Ecology has to clear the spill before the lanes can reopen.

Drivers are getting diverted to the 38th Street exit toward I-705.

