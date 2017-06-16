KING
Semi rollover leaking fuel, blocking NB I-5 lanes in Tacoma

Brian Price, KING 5:29 AM. PDT June 16, 2017

A semi rollover crash is blocking all northbound lanes of I-5 in Tacoma. No injuries have been reported.

Washington State Patrol estimates more than 50 gallons of fuel are leaking from the semi across the interstate. The Department of Ecology has to clear the spill before the lanes can reopen.

Drivers are getting diverted to the 38th Street exit toward I-705. 

