Semi rollover blocks northbound I-405 in Bellevue

A wheel assembly is seen at the scene of a semi rollover in Bellevue, Wash., March 15, 2017. (Credit: KING)

If viewing in the app, click here

A rolled over semi blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in downtown Bellevue at the start of the morning commute.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the NE 4th Street / NE 8th Street interchange.

NB 405 drivers - the semi rollover is still blocking ALL northbound lanes. Backups are about 2 miles. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/zwv6Kcf2Bh — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 15, 2017



WSDOT and state troopers were doing traffic control and intermittently opening lanes to relieve the backup, which had reached seven miles by 7:00 a.m.

The semi spilled an estimated 50-80 gallons of fuel from its own tanks that needed to be cleaned up.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2017 KING