Semi rollover blocks northbound I-405 in Bellevue

A rolled over semi blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in downtown Bellevue at the start of the morning commute.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the NE 4th Street / NE 8th Street interchange.
NB 405 drivers - the semi rollover is still blocking ALL northbound lanes. Backups are about 2 miles. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/zwv6Kcf2Bh— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 15, 2017
WSDOT and state troopers were doing traffic control and intermittently opening lanes to relieve the backup, which had reached seven miles by 7:00 a.m.
The semi spilled an estimated 50-80 gallons of fuel from its own tanks that needed to be cleaned up.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
