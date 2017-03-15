KING
Semi rollover blocks northbound I-405 in Bellevue

Travis Pittman , KING 6:58 AM. PDT March 15, 2017

A rolled over semi blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in downtown Bellevue at the start of the morning commute.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the NE 4th Street / NE 8th Street interchange. 


WSDOT and state troopers were doing traffic control and intermittently opening lanes to relieve the backup, which had reached seven miles by 7:00 a.m.

The semi spilled an estimated 50-80 gallons of fuel from its own tanks that needed to be cleaned up.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

