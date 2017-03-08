SB I-5 to close near JBLM to transport unexploded munition

Photo: WSDOT.

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, Wash. – The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 will close Wednesday night to remove unexploded munition that was unearthed near Joint Base Lewis McChord.

The lanes will close at 11:59 p.m. for at least 45 minutes at exit 120 near Fort Lewis so crews can safely remove the munition.

The northbound lanes will remove open.

Railroad track workers unearthed old munition Wednesday while working on the railroad tracks between exits 119 and 120. When the JBLM explosive ordnance disposal unit determined the munition was real, the area was secured with sandbags.

Officials believe the munition is an old landmine that was buried.

The munition will be taken to the base for detonation, according to JBLM.

People are advised to avoid the area while the munition is transported.

