One dead in semi rollover on I-5 in Tacoma

At least one person was killed after a semi rolled over on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Thursday. Several other people were taken to the hospital.
It happened near 72nd Street. Lanes in both directions were blocked for the investigation and cleanup.
Another crash involving a jackknifed semi near the city center in Olympia also blocked southbound lanes. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
There was no immediate word of what led to either crash.
