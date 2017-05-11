KING
One dead in semi rollover on I-5 in Tacoma

At least one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a semi rollover on I-5 in Tacoma.

Travis Pittman , KING 12:55 PM. PDT May 11, 2017

At least one person was killed after a semi rolled over on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Thursday. Several other people were taken to the hospital.

It happened near 72nd Street. Lanes in both directions were blocked for the investigation and cleanup.

Another crash involving a jackknifed semi near the city center in Olympia also blocked southbound lanes. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

There was no immediate word of what led to either crash.

 

