One dead in semi rollover on I-5 in Tacoma

A semi crashed on Intersate 5 in Tacoma, Wash,, May 11, 2017. (Credit: Washington State Patrol)

At least one person was killed after a semi rolled over on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Thursday. Several other people were taken to the hospital.

It happened near 72nd Street. Lanes in both directions were blocked for the investigation and cleanup.

Another crash involving a jackknifed semi near the city center in Olympia also blocked southbound lanes. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

There was no immediate word of what led to either crash.

