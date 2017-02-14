Mercer Island votes to sue Sound Transit, WSDOT over I-90 HOV lanes

I-90 (Photo: KING)

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. -- Mercer Island city leaders have voted to sue the Washington Department of Transportation and Sound Transit over the carpool lanes on I-90.

Residents driving alone have been allowed to use them, in part because I-90 is the only way on or off the island. But soon those express lanes will be turned into light rail lines, taking that route away. The state informed the city earlier this month it would no longer grant solo drivers special access to the new high-occupancy vehicle lanes while the HOV lanes are closed, reports The Seattle Times.

The suit aims to jump-start a negotiation.

Mercer Island also voted to seek a moratorium on construction of the light rail and a Mercer Island Sound Transit station, scheduled to be built over the new few years, while the case is in litigation.

