Warm weather helps crews open SR 20 early

Crews work to clear SR 20, the North Cascades Highway. (Photo: Flickr / WSDOT) (Photo: Vanderheyden, Madelaine)

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday that SR 20, the North Cascades Highway, will reopen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

Crews expected the highway to remain closed until Memorial Day weekend but, warm temperatures helped speed up the process by two weeks.

The highway is usually closed mid-November or December to May. WSDOT crews started clearing the road April 10. According to WSDOT, this year's opening is the third latest.

“Crews always had a Memorial Day weekend opening as a goal, despite the estimates that told us June," said Don Becker, WSDOT's maintenance supervisor in Twisp, in a statement. "Luckily, in the end, the weather was finally on our side."

The highway will reopen at mile points 134 and 171 and will remain open until the fall.

