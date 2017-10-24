Geekwire: How bad is the time and stress of Seattle's daily commute? Growing city ranks among worst

Traffic on Seattle’s Mercer Street, as commuters attempt to get to I-5 through the busiest tech neighborhood in the city. (GeekWire Photo / Kevin Lisota) (Photo: Kevin Lisota, Copyright 2016 Kevin Lisota)

OK, forget Halloween for a second. You want to know what’s scary in Seattle these days? Try on this new report about how long and stressful the daily commute is for a lot of people.

The staffing firm Robert Half revealed the results of its latest survey of workers in 27 major U.S. cities and found that Seattle ranks No. 6 in terms of average daily commute. Workers spend an average of 54.22 minutes commuting to and from work in Seattle each day. That’s about five minutes higher than the national average of 49.1 minutes.

Washington, D.C. — one of the more vocal cities when it comes to trying to attract more people in the form of Amazon’s second headquarters — is the worst place on the list in terms of drive time at 60.42 minutes. San Francisco (59.20), Chicago (58.50), New York (57.92) and Dallas (54.95) complete the top five.

