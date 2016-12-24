Crews work to remove large rocks from NB I-5 near Bellingham

BELLINGHAM --Work crews closed north-bound Interstate-5 near Bellingham on Saturday morning as they removed large rocks from the roadway.

The closure, near North Lake Samish Rd., started around 8:15 a.m. It was originally scheduled for one hour, but was extended to two hours as crews worked to get things cleaned up.

A detour was set up for drivers to get around the closure.

