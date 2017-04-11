Boeing Everett shift change could impact traffic

The Boeing plant in Everett, Wash. (Credit; KING)

Some Boeing workers are concerned that a decision to adjust shift start times at the company will worsen traffic on the already congested roads in south Everett.

Boeing this week shifted start times for workers on three flight lines. Now, there are three start times between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m, as opposed to allowing workers to arrive anytime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

One worker, by email, said the decision will create a "huuuuuuuuge mess. Good luck to all the Boeing and non-Boeing commuters. The second shifters won’t be able to find parking within that window of time. This also impacts childcare issues, school, etc."

Highway 526 and Interstate 5 take the brunt of traffic impact when 36,000 Boeing workers come and go in South Everett every day.

A company spokesman said putting workers on a more standard schedule will help create a more predictable workflow and help optimize production.

Boeing shifted start times on the 787 line back in January and said there has been no noticeable change in traffic. The company said it's working closely with WSDOT and Everett traffic managers to ensure the impact is limited.

© 2017 KING-TV