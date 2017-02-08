All cross-state passes closed until Thursday

Snoqualmie Pass is closed until Thursday. Photo: WSDOT. (Photo: Custom)

All cross-state passes are closed until Thursday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

White Pass and Snoqualmie Pass will be closed until Thursday morning, and WSDOT will give an update at 10 a.m. Stevens Pass could open between midnight and 4 a.m., according to WSDOT.

Travelers who would normally use Highway 2 are advised to detour using the Chumstick Highway and State Route 207.

Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes closed Wednesday evening due to avalanche danger. White Pass closed Wednesday afternoon due to a snow slide at milepost 165 near Wild Cat Creek.

