Western WA leaders bid for second Amazon headquarters

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

Leaders in King and Snohomish Counties announced a joint bid Thursday to house Amazon’s second headquarters.

The bid, led by King County Executive Dow Constantine and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, includes sites in Arlington/Marysville, Bellevue, Bothell, Everett, Kenmore, Renton, Lynnwood, Tukwila, or the Tulalip Tribes.

"Our region has the best workforce, highest quality of life, and all the infrastructure that any major company or small business could want,” Somers said in a statement.

Individual cities or groups could include incentives, such as faster permitting or worker training grants, in their proposal.

“This is not just about Amazon and its need to expand,” Constantine said in a statement. “This is about fostering an environment that helps us attract, retain, and grow great businesses. Our job, every day, is to go toe-to-toe with any metropolitan area in the nation and the world – and win."

Dubbed “HQ2,” Amazon announced last month it wanted to set up shop in a second city in North America.

Several other Pacific Northwest cities are also planning to file bids to house Amazon’s second headquarters, including Tacoma, Spokane, and Portland, Ore.

© 2017 KING-TV