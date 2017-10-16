(Photo: Ellouk, Bernard)

We’re not entirely sure if fidget spinners are still a thing on Earth. But judging by a new video from NASA, they’re still cool on the International Space Station.

The video uploaded on Friday by the Johnson Space Center YouTube account was trending Saturday on the social platform.

“How long does it spin? I’m not sure, but it’s a great way to experiment with Newton’s laws of motion!” the description on the video reads.

