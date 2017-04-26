Video game expo takes off in Bellevue

More than 400 businesses involved in video games, virtual reality and augmented reality are based in the Puget Sound region, according to the Washington Interactive Network. (Photo: KING)

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Jesse Mauk's parents don't really understand what she's learning about in college.

After all, she's majoring in "video games" at Lake Washington Institute of Technology.

"Originally, I got a degree in social work," said Mauk, 26, who is demonstrating one of her school projects at this year's Power to Play video game expo in Bellevue. "I'm people-oriented. I always played games growing up. I thought it would be a good way to marry my two hobbies."

Mauk is poised to join one of the largest communities of video game developers and programmers in the world, based right in the Puget Sound region.

More than 400 businesses involved in video games, virtual reality and augmented reality are based in the Puget Sound region, according to the Washington Interactive Network.

"This is the capital," said James Brunk, who is presenting at the Power to Play expo. "Everybody is here. The buzz is absolutely crazy right now with augmented reality and virtual reality."

These businesses generate $28 billion in revenue, according to data from the Washington Interactive Network.

That's good for students hoping to launch a career in the industry.

"I love games and love having fun," said Mauk. "I want to make games that help people."

