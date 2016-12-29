Twitter CEO: We need an edit button

Twitter (Photo: KING)

Could Twitter be finally adding an edit button? In new tweets from CEO Jack Dorsey, the answer may actually be yes.

After asking users for what they would want to see Twitter add or improve on it 2017 (borrowing the idea from Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky), the co-founder of the popular social network was inundated with requests to allow people to edit their tweets. And judging by his response, the function may be on the way.

@Abdul3ziiz_Moh lots of people want the same! — jack (@jack) December 29, 2016

"Following in the footsteps of Brian Chesky: what's the most important thing you want to see Twitter improve or create in 2017? #Twitter2017," tweeted Dorsey in the initial appeal to his nearly 4 million followers. Almost immediately responses came in, with Dorsey engaging with the replies on how to best implement the feature.

@cloleaf is it more important to edit for spelling/corrections? 5 minute window to edit mistakes or do you need to be able to edit anytime? — jack (@jack) December 29, 2016

Some have advocated for editing at any time, with others preferring a smaller window of time, allowing users to quickly fix typos but not completely change what they initially wrote with a changelog allowing other users to see earlier versions of the tweets. Dorsey is aware of the power of his platform, noting in one reply that Twitter is "oft the public record."

@AnthonyQuintano edit mistakes quickly or edit anytime? Big dif in implementation. Latter requires change log as we're oft the public record — jack (@jack) December 29, 2016

Rival platforms Facebook and Instagram both offer the ability to edit content after it's been posted.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

In addition to requests to edit tweets, Dorsey was also pitched to add better control for dealing with trolls, removing bots and improving how conversations appear.

All are important, but bringing the ability to edit tweets would be a great way to start 2017.

