This elevating car can drive over traffic

The Hum Rider car widens and elevates to avoid traffic. (Photo: Ryan Lawton)

All of us who’ve ever been stuck in traffic have fantasized about the ability to press a button and magically avoid the bottleneck.

Verizon is spotlighting what just might be the coolest vehicle ever — one that lets you escape traffic jams by safely driving over the cars in front of you. The vehicle widens and elevates to allow this to happen, as this promotional video reveals.

Before you get too excited that this 8,500-pound vehicle is in your future, note that Verizon Telematics is merely trying to call attention to Hum by Verizon, a module that plugs into your car’s onboard diagnostic port. Hum is compatible with more than 150 million passenger vehicles dating back to the 1996 model year, and for a subscription fee provides such features as roadside assistance, monthly auto health reports, a mechanics hotline, and speed alerts. It works with a companion app on your smartphone.

But no, plugging Hum into your own car won’t suddenly make it widen and rise so that you too can avoid the line of cars in front of you.





Verizon teamed up with a content marketing firm Thinkmodo on this Hum Rider video, which it hopes will go viral like some previous Thinkmodo videos, including this funny/scary Devil Baby sequence.

Thinkmodo in turn contracted a mechanical engineer, A2ZFX, to actually build the one and only Hum vehicle. It took roughly 8 weeks; no cost was given.

Flashing on the screen at the end of the Hum Rider video is a warning that, "No one should attempt to recreate or re-enact the activity shown." Sorry, but you’ll have to seek other ways to beat bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Email: ebaig@usatoday.com; Follow USA TODAY Personal Tech Columnist @edbaig on Twitter

Copyright 2017 KING