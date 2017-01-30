(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (Photo: David Ramos, 2016 Getty Images)

Tech companies and Seattle business giants are sharing the same sentiment on President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. Not only do many not agree with it, they are finding ways to support their employees. Some companies, like Expedia, are also run by former refugees.

Here's a look at some of their responses, either made directly or through reports:

Microsoft:

Our thoughts on yesterday's U.S. Executive Order on Immigration https://t.co/XaVk2z1sQj on @LinkedIn — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 28, 2017

Starbucks:

Message from Howard Schultz to @Starbucks partners: Living Our Values in Uncertain Times https://t.co/WoHkS3N9fB — Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) January 29, 2017

Expedia (via our media partner, Geekwire):

Trending: Internal memo: Expedia’s CEO, a former Iranian refugee, slams Trump’s ‘reactionary’ visa crackdown https://t.co/B1Gzg2oBCL — GeekWire (@geekwire) January 30, 2017

Amazon (via our media partner, Geekwire):

Facebook:

Twitter:

11% of Syrian immigrants to the U.S. are business owners, more than triple that of U.S.-born business owners https://t.co/cU9UMKcG4r — jack (@jack) January 28, 2017

Airbnb:

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

Netflix:

Lyft:

3/ We are donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU to defend our constitution. https://t.co/0umGOlkhSx — logangreen (@logangreen) January 29, 2017

Uber:

Our CEO's reaction to immigration order: "We'll compensate drivers impacted by the ban pro bono for next 3 months." https://t.co/meCT1ahEjH — Uber (@Uber) January 29, 2017

Google:

This is Google's largest crisis campaign ever. https://t.co/AU2EOZCdb7 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 30, 2017

