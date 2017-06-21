Study: UW grads are some of the most prominent in tech industry

A company's new study says the University of Washington is the top college producing tech workers.



Paysa, an online personal career advisor company, analyzed more than 286,000 resumes and found UW as the most common school on tech employees' resumes.



UW appeared on nearly 3,600 of the resumes, followed by Carnegie Mellon University, Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Southern California.



Paysa found that more than one in 10 employees at Expedia are UW graduates. More than one in five employees at Tableau Software, based in Seattle, are also UW graduates.

Perhaps location-related, Paysa said between 5 and 7 percent of Amazon and Microsoft employees are UW grads.



The resume review also determined that Western Washington graduates were some of the highest paid in the tech industry.



Seattle University graduates are reportedly earning the highest amount in tech at more than $265,800. Pacific Lutheran University graduates came in second at more than $265,100.



Paysa said tech employees with the longest tenure in the industry were more likely to be UW graduates.

