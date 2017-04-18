Steve Ballmer discusses USA Facts with GeekWire. (Credit: GeekWire Photo / Kevin Lisota) (Photo: Kevin Lisota, Copyright 2017 Kevin Lisota)

Steve Ballmer is a numbers guy.

The former Microsoft CEO and current L.A. Clippers owner was renowned for using data to run one of the world’s largest companies — maintaining a deep understanding of revenue, spending, and outcomes at the Redmond tech giant. And now he’s giving U.S. citizens the same types of insights into their government.

In a remarkable and unprecedented application of business principles to government operations, Ballmer today is launching a new non-profit initiative called USAFacts — releasing a series of detailed statistical reports on local, state and federal governments to show how the country is being run.

