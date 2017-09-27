Spokane official creating pitch for new Amazon headquarters

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

Spokane is planning to join the list of cities competing to become Amazon's second headquarters.



The city's business recruiters plan to emphasize Spokane's proximity to Amazon's Seattle headquarters, lower cost of doing business, quality of life and strong educational system.



The Spokesman-Review reports that Amazon announced in September that it planned to build a second corporate headquarters in North America. The chance to land a $5 billion headquarters and 50,000 jobs over the next 10 to 15 years has set off a frenzy among economic development officials across the nation.



Patrick Jones of Eastern Washington University says Spokane is a bit short of the metro population base of one million people that Amazon is looking for. But he says the region's concentration of colleges and universities are an asset.

