SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next year

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches. Tim Shortt, Floriday Today.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX said it will fly two people to the moon next year, a feat not attempted since NASA's Apollo heyday close to half a century ago.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk - the company's founder - announced the surprising news Monday.

Two people who know one another approached the company about sending them on a weeklong flight just beyond the moon, according to Musk. He won't identify the pair or the price tag.

The moon mission is designed to be autonomous - unless something goes wrong, Musk said.

"I think they are entering this with their eyes open, knowing that there is some risk here," Musk told reporters in a telephone news conference.

"They're certainly not naive, and we'll do everything we can to minimize that risk, but it's not zero," Musk said, adding that the pair will receive "extensive" training before the flight.

The passengers would make a long loop around the moon, skimming the lunar surface and then going well beyond, perhaps 300,000 or 400,000 miles distance altogether. The mission won't involve a lunar landing, according to Musk.

It's about 240,000 miles to the moon alone, one way.

"This should be a really exciting mission that hopefully gets the world really excited about sending people into deep space again," he said.

Musk expects to have more moon-mission customers as time goes by.

"This should be incredibly exciting," he said.

