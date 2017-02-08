Snapchat Spectacles pops up in Seattle

SEATTLE – Snapchat put Seattle on the map Wednesday.
The social media giant set up a pop-up vending machine for Snapchat Spectacles at Dick’s Drive-In in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. The traveling vending machine is only in one location at a time.
Spectacles are limited and sold on a first come, first serve basis. The line wrapped around the building Wednesday afternoon as people waited to purchase a pair of Spectacles for $129. The glasses sold out within several hours.
Users can press a button on the Spectacles for a 10-second Snap from the user’s perspective. The Snap is then wirelessly added to the user’s Snapchat Memories. The Spectacles charge in a bright yellow case.
Find out where Snapchat Spectacles is headed next.
February 8, 2017
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs