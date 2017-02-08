Snapchat Spectacles pops up in Seattle

The line for Snapchat Spectacles wrapped around the block at Dick's Drive-In in Seattle. Photo: Chris Cashman / KING. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – Snapchat put Seattle on the map Wednesday.

The social media giant set up a pop-up vending machine for Snapchat Spectacles at Dick’s Drive-In in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. The traveling vending machine is only in one location at a time.

Spectacles are limited and sold on a first come, first serve basis. The line wrapped around the building Wednesday afternoon as people waited to purchase a pair of Spectacles for $129. The glasses sold out within several hours.

Snapchat Spectacles. Photo: Chris Cashman / KING. (Photo: KING)

Users can press a button on the Spectacles for a 10-second Snap from the user’s perspective. The Snap is then wirelessly added to the user’s Snapchat Memories. The Spectacles charge in a bright yellow case.

Find out where Snapchat Spectacles is headed next.

