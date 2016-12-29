Seattle's 'Hacker Houses' growing in popularity

Hacker Houses target coders, developers and others in tech with cheap rent and a supportive community to work on projects, companies, or other applications. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - From the outside, the only vague signs of what is inside a Seattle Northlake home is the higher end key entry. It's a small indication that those living there have technology on their mind.

"We have tons of electronic equipment tucked away," said Jason Gardino, who lives at the home, "It's a good place to be."

Gardino is a coder and also House Captain for what's known as a "Hacker House," basically an Airbnb for techies. It's one of four owned by GrokHome.

"We mix coders with people from other disciplines," said GrokHome founder Andy Rebele, "We've created a market that's specific to the people that didn't previously exist."

Hacker Houses are popular in the San Francisco area as places for those in tech to live cheaply and work on their projects, companies or other applications. However, in Seattle, there are precious few.

Rebele said his homes are full from April to October. Prices can range from $45 to $65 a night.

"What (renters) have in common is they're all pursuing some intellectual project," he continued, "That is what's driving them, the main thing that's going on in their lives."

The renters are screened to make sure they fit the mold of a professional, supportive tech environment. While the homes are full of WiFi, power supply, board games and computer books, there is no television and no partying.

Instead, the homes host Meetups to collaborate on ideas and projects. GrokHome recently opened its fourth Hacker House.

"Technology, business, all that kind of stuff. We're at the intersection of those startup ideas," said Gardino, a coder himself.

