Seattle tech leaders push back against immigration executive order

Seattle tech business leaders pushed back against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, including some who came to the United States as refugees from Iran.

“I feel like I'm a poster child for the American dream. I came here as an immigrant. My family had next to nothing. I taught myself coding, and I used coding to pay my way through high school and college,” said Hadi Partovi, CEO of Code.org, a non-profit which is teaching computer coding in classrooms all across the country.

Partovi came to the U.S. from Iran in 1984 when he was 11 years old. He launched Code.org in 2013, after a career working for Microsoft and various startups.

“There are only 50,000 computer science graduates every year, and these are graduates trying to go into 500,000 open jobs, so today the way to deal with that is to try to use immigration to bring high-skilled labor to fill these jobs,” he said, Monday.

Partovi is one of the tech leaders who denounced President Trump's executive order on immigration, saying it could have a chilling effect on business and innovation.

“It tells the existing student at MIT, the existing student at Cal Tech, if they're on a student visa, they're going to start wondering, ’Am I going to stay in this country or should I go back home after I graduate?’ And that brain drain is something we should all be worried about,” Partovi said.

Partovi says Code.org is helping push more Americans toward computing careers, but for now, the industry relies heavily on foreign workers.

Partovi's cousin, Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, also came to the US as an Iranian refugee, and criticized President Trump in an email to employees, saying the U.S. “will certainly be seen as a smaller nation, one that is inward-looking versus forward thinking, reactionary versus visionary.”

“Immigration is part of America’s values, we came to America because of the values that it represents,” Partovi said.

Copyright 2016 KING