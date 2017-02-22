Seattle among 11 cities to pilot Verizon's 5G network

SEATTLE - Verizon announced Wednesday that Seattle will be among a handful of select customers in markets nationwide to pilot the cell phone provider’s newly built 5G network.

The program will deliver services by midyear to 11 cities across country including Seattle, Dallas, Denver, Miami, Sacramento and Washington D.C., among others.

Verizon’s announcement is the latest in the efforts of industry leaders to implement a 5G network on a national and global scale. According to GeekWire, AT&T announced plans in January to launch 5G in Austin and Indianapolis this year. And T-Mobile, which is based in Bellevue, recently outlined its vision for the potential of a faster network.

"5G technology innovation is rapidly evolving," Adam Koeppe, vice president of network planning at Verizon, stated in a press release. "Network density is increasing to meet the demands of customers, and following the FCC's aggressive action on 5G spectrum, the time is right to deliver the next generation of broadband services with 5G."

5G is touted to be at least 10 times faster than existing 4G networks, according to Gizmodo, and the new network will build off of 4G LTE which is currently the fastest and most consistent variety of 4G compared to its competitors.

"The tremendous progress we have made with Verizon in commercializing 5G represents our companies' mutual focus on delivering the highest level of innovation to our customers," said Woojune Kim, vice president of next generation business team at Samsung Electronics. "The 5G systems we are deploying will soon provide wireless broadband service to homes, enabling customers to experience cost-competitive, gigabit speeds that were previously only deliverable via fiber."

The new 5G network will not only let users text, call and browse at faster speeds, it will also make it easier to upload and download high-resolution videos and connect the thousands of new devices that hit the markets every day.

“Just imagine upgrading your data connection from a garden hose to a fire hose,” Michael Nunez from Gizmodo wrote in February 2016. “The difference will be noticeable.”

