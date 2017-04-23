Scoop carpool app aims to ease Seattle traffic

Currently, Scoop is available for commuters who work in downtown and South Lake Union. (Photo: KING)

A new app’s entry into the Seattle traffic scene connects drivers and riders looking for a flexible way to carpool.

Currently, Scoop is available for commuters who work in downtown and South Lake Union. It’s offering free rides for Amazon employees, and SDOT is also partnering to make rides cheaper for riders for the next three months.

Kadie Newman works in South Lake Union. She says from Amazon’s offices it can take 30 minutes to drive the three blocks to get onto the freeway.

“There are days, I will say, I was watching the carpool lane just fly by and thinking, I don’t know what I can do to – anything to get into that carpool lane,” Newman said.

The app matches her with people looking to go the same direction as her at about the same time. As a driver, she says she gets paid approximately $9 for one rider and $15 for two.

Prices for riders depends on the distance. Rider Andrew Tookey hopes Scoop will continue to stay free for Amazon workers, but says it would cost about $5 per ride.

In theory, one more Scoop rider means one less car on the road. However, at the moment, it’s not clear how many riders are like Andrew.

“I was taking two buses each way, and it would take roughly an hour and a half,” Tookey said, explaining he did drive himself but has been taking the bus to work for the past couple of years.

Those switching from public transportation won’t help ease gridlock.

“I’m not really noticing a difference in the traffic or congestion yet,” Tookey said.

Though, it may also be too soon to tell. The app only launched on a limited basis in early April.

For now, riders and drivers seem to enjoy getting to know each other.

“It's nice networking with your coworkers, so learning about other teams,” Tookey said.

