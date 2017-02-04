Students explore math, science careers at Museum of Flight

TUKWILA -- More than 150 middle schoolers from across the state attended a career workshop at the Museum of Flight on Saturday, part of the Michael P. Anderson Memorial Aerospace Program.

The young people, mostly underserved students of color, got to build robots, tour exhibits and ask questions to an astronaut.

"If we could just expose them, and open up their horizons, then it's a win," said Ron Limes, a pilot with Alaska Airlines who is also chairman of the program.

Jolie Ruiz has been coming to the program for three years.

"When I was little, I said a dentist. When I first got here, I said mechanical engineer. Now, I'm not entirely sure, I'd love to get my pilot's license," said Ruiz.

Jazzieriah Greg, a 7th grader, also learned to focus her career dreams.

She used to say she wanted to be the President of the United States.

Now, she wants to be a psychologist.

"I see unlimited potential," said Limes.

The program is free to the participants. For more information, visit the program's website.

