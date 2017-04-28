NASA's Cassini to end travels after 13-year mission

A giant of a moon appears before a giant of a planet undergoing seasonal changes in this natural color view of Titan and Saturn from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)

Cassini, the NASA spacecraft that has been exploring Saturn since 2004, is going to light up the sky in a whole new way.

This September, Cassini will end its near-13 year mission with a "Grade Finale," in which it will enter Saturn's atmosphere and entirely burn up. Until then, however, it will make 22 orbits between Saturn's rings and cloud tops.

The purpose of Cassini's mission is to learn more about weather patterns both on Saturn and here on earth.

On Monday, Cassini passed within 1,900 miles of the cloud tops – taking the closest photos of the planet's surface ever – and revealed images of a massive hurricane. The storm was ten times larger than hurricanes on Earth, and to protect the vessel, Cassini's dish antenna was turned inward, breaking off communication.

The antenna is now facing outward again and communication is back online. Cassini was able to send back data to Earth successfully earlier in the week.

NASA plans to end Cassini's mission because the craft is running low on maneuvering fuel. The Grand Finale will occur on September 15, 2017.

