GeekWire: It's a UFO! It's a walnut! Actually, it's Saturn's moon Pan

A picture taken by the high-resolution camera on the Cassini orbiter shows Pan’s weird-looking equatorial ridge. (NASA / JPL-Caltech / SSI)

Astronomers have long known that Pan, one of the “shepherd moons” in Saturn’s rings, had a weird shape. But it took this week’s high-resolution images from the Cassini orbiter to show them just how weird.

Cassini got its closest look ever at Pan on Tuesday, when it came within a little more than 15,000 miles of the 20-mile-wide moon. In the close-ups released on Thursday, the thing looks like a flattened flying saucer, complete with a bulging ridge around the edge.

Overnight, the views sparked rounds of hilarity and awe on Twitter. Was it a cosmic turtle shell? Walnut? Ravioli? And what’s behind that strange, strange shape?

Homing in on one strange-looking moon in an alien system far, far away. All in a day's work for our wandering observer at 10 AU from the Sun pic.twitter.com/UgVAcj4Vgr — Carolyn Porco (@carolynporco) March 9, 2017

And here is 18-mile-wide Pan in its native environment, living in a gap in Saturn's rings. https://t.co/Q5N1nEyr2x pic.twitter.com/6BnRNW8mS9 — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) March 10, 2017

