Wolves need large landscapes to keep predators in check, study says

Wolves need more room to roam in order to keep other predators – like coyotes – in check. However, that's not happening in the Pacific Northwest.

University of Washington researchers say only in the northern regions of Canada and parts of Alaska can wolves move across large landscapes.

Efforts are underway to bring back wolf populations in eastern Washington and Oregon, as well as in Yellowstone National Park and the northern Rockies, but their numbers are still too few and far apart to control coyotes.

When wolves don't keep coyotes in check, there are consequences.

For example, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says there were no coyote attacks on humans in the state until 2006, when two coyotes had to be euthanized after attacking a couple of small children.

Co-author Aaron Wirsing said his study in Nature Communications suggests that for wolves to do their part in the ecosystem, they need access across large landscapes, "rather than just protected areas."

Researchers also looked at gray wolves in Europe and dingoes in Australia. Where the population of those predators was slashed and isolated, the number of second tier predators ballooned.

"This reframes the debate,” Wirsing said. "What we really need to do is connect areas if we want predators to play their historical roles."

